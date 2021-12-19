Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0004 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $12.30 million and $225,672.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.67 or 0.08276026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.84 or 1.00003138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

