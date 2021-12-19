Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.69 Million

Brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report $33.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.37 million and the lowest is $33.10 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $132.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

In other news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,074 shares of company stock worth $208,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barings BDC by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.86%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

