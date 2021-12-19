Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCCI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Baristas Coffee

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

