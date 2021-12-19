Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BCCI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
