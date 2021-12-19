Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,826 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

