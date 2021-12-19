Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.50 Million Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $150.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.00. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $158.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

