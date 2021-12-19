Basid Coin Price Up 8.8% This Week (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $157,816.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

