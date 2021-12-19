Bata (BTA) Achieves Market Cap of $133,751.24

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $133,751.24 and $22.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00331768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

