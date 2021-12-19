Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $526,966.62 and approximately $1,562.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00030824 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

