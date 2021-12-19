Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 345,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.