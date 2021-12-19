Beam Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $64.74 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00016935 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1,922,300,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,680,000 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

