Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00234992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00524075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars.

