Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,739.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $11,739.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,417,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,476,897 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.