BENQI Market Capitalization Hits $50.11 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $50.11 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.87 or 0.08319556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,727.13 or 0.99759179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

