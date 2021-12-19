BetProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007017 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

