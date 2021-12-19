BIDR (BIDR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.68 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.27 or 0.08271576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.76 or 0.99941666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

