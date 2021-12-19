BiFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,304.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $57,304.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00231490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.05 or 0.00518731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.