BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of BIGC opened at $36.59 on Friday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,550 shares of company stock worth $6,795,515. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

