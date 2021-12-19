Bionic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Bionic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $27,915.67 and $2.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bionic has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.00385783 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009732 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $678.79 or 0.01452078 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Bionic Profile

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

