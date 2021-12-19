Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

BIRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.34 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

