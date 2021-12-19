Bismuth Tops 24 Hour Volume of $507.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $507.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000109 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,246,280 coins and its circulating supply is 23,104,226 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

