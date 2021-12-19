BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $348,012.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,871.29 or 0.99632719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00032449 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.83 or 0.00909420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.