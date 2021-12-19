Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches Market Cap of $124,649.88

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 67.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $124,649.88 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,557.71 or 0.99730056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00276230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.19 or 0.00415959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00179539 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,120,707 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

