Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Down 27% Over Last Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $776.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

