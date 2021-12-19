Bitcoin Atom Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $93.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

