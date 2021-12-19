Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading 45.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 51% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $58,873.32 and approximately $351.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00031304 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

