Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGGF opened at $48.21 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

