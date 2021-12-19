Bitcoin SV (BSV) 1-Day Volume Hits $422.92 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $124.10 or 0.00263876 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $422.92 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,030.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.00925919 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,928,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

