BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.0536 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $268,500.26 and $7,000.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,221,262 coins and its circulating supply is 5,009,808 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

