BitcoinPoS Hits Market Capitalization of $250,212.13 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $250,212.13 and $6,292.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,219,224 coins and its circulating supply is 5,007,770 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

