BitcoinZ Tops 1-Day Volume of $556,362.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 7% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $556,362.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00341077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00146448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00087643 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003690 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,672,683,632 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

