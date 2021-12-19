Bitgear (GEAR) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $789,357.67 and approximately $29,935.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.87 or 0.08258345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.54 or 0.99982897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,796,579 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.