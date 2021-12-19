Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $75,731.92 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005385 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,744,063 coins and its circulating supply is 10,744,058 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

