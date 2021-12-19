BitWhite (BTW) Achieves Market Cap of $131,321.15

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $131,321.15 and approximately $110,721.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

