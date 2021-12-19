BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $913.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $921.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

