Blank Wallet Tops 1-Day Volume of $519,080.00 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and $519,080.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00052869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.28 or 0.08270741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.39 or 1.00064764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

