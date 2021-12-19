BlockBank Hits Market Capitalization of $6.37 Million (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. BlockBank has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $349,033.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006892 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BlockBank is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,622,968 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

