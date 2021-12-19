Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Achieves Market Cap of $229,772.64

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $229,772.64 and $17.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol's total supply is 116,158,667 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

