Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $59,954.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00034711 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004898 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,313,919 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

