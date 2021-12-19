BLOCKv Market Cap Achieves $28.90 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $28.90 million and approximately $7,886.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

