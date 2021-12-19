Bob’s Repair Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,449.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $605,476.75 and approximately $7,449.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007151 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

