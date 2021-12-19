BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.88.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $102.90 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

