BOMB (BOMB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $281,457.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $281,457.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,072.66 or 0.99491269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032679 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.40 or 0.00907566 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,290 coins and its circulating supply is 895,502 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

