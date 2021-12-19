Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. Boralex has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.