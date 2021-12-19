Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,545,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 1,271,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $26.85 on Friday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

Get Boralex alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BRLXF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.