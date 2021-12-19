Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLX shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Boralex stock opened at C$34.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$32.94 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

