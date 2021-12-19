Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $87.43 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002965 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $87.43 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.19 or 0.00278685 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016890 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000195 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

