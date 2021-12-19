Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in November

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.8 days.

BYDGF opened at $148.51 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.56.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

