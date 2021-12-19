Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Update

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BMIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Brazil Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Brazil Minerals

Brazil Minerals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Brazil. The company explores for various deposits, such as gold, diamonds, lithium, rare earths, titanium, iron, nickel, cobalt, and sand. It holds 100% interests in the Minas Gerais lithium project comprising 43 mineral rights that covers an area of 57,855 acres located in the Brazilian Western Pegmatite Province in the municipalities of AraÃ§uai, Coronel Murta, Itinga, Rubelita, Taiobeiras, and Virgem da Lapa; and Northeast lithium project comprising 7 mineral rights that covers an area of 23,079 acres located in the surroundings of Parelhas and Jardim do SeridÃ³, State of Rio Grande do Norte, and SÃ£o JosÃ© do Sabugi, State of ParaÃ­ba in Brazil.

