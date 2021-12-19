Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000.

RWJ stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $131.07.

