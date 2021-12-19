Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

